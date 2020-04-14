In The Community

Humanity Heroes delivers 17,000 masks to homeless shelters across LA

Humanity Heroes is taking direct action to help ease the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities throughout Los Angeles. The non-profit, founded by entrepreneur Michael "BigMike" Straumietis, CEO of cannabis company Advanced Nutrients, delivered 17,000 face masks to homeless shelters and community organizations, including Hollywood Food Coalition and Homeless Healthcare of Los Angeles.

"My belief is that if a company is successful they have an obligation to give back. And that is what Humanity Heroes is about," Straumietis said. "We started Humanity Heroes ten years ago. We started handing out backpacks that were full of the essential things that the homeless need down in Skid Row."

Then the coronavirus hit and we decide masks would be the best way of stopping the disease, slowing it down and save lives," Straumietis said.

In addition, Humanity Heroes also donated 700 N95 masks to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank for the doctors and nurses facing the pandemic head on.

"This is a knock at the door, if you will, from Earth, from how we treat each other to how we treat this planet. It has to change," Straumietis said. "The way to do that is to come together. Don't be scared. Don't run away from people. Protect yourself and help. That's the only way we're going to get through this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleshomelessmore in commonin the communitylocalishcovid 19
IN THE COMMUNITY
California mariachi school teaches online during COVID-19 pandemic
Ex-gang member creates nonprofit to help homeless in Los Angeles
Meet the world's only transgender mariachi woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Where is coronavirus in Houston? Check zip code tracker map
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Where to go to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston-area
13 Investigates: Data shows Houston has room to expand testing
When will schools reopen across Texas?
ABC13 Evening News for April 13, 2020
Show More
Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers to students in need
Gov. Abbott to announce decision about schools this week
Pleasantly cool weather until the weekend
Harris Co. Attorney makes website to report price gouging
Caught without mask in this TX county? Prepare for $1K fine
More TOP STORIES News