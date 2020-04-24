localish

Hula-hooping for hope during COVID-19

CHICAGO -- Home workouts are increasing in popularity as a result of Illinois' "stay-at-home" order, but one Chicago-area virtual class is keeping people fit and helping them stay connected.

"Almost all of my students are 60 and older," said Jakki Underwood, founder of Hoop Fitness 4U. "Hooping helps you with coordination, balance, all those things that you need, stamina."

The class has helped some hula hoopers who had previous health concerns.

Barbara Thomas suffered a stroke and had immense back pain. But after she started hula-hooping last year, things changed.

"I had back pain so bad that I had a pain doctor," Thomas said. "I started taking shots every three months and I was just trying to get it together. When I started hooping, my back started to improve. When I bent down, it wasn't hurtful."

The class has also had emotional benefits for many.

"During this time of coronavirus and our stay at home policy, hooping is something that I look forward to every single day," hooper Voncille Henderson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohealthfitnessexerciseworkoutcoronaviruslocalish
LOCALISH
Meet the animal caretaker working alone at CPS' 'farm school' during the lockdown
From props to face shields!
These cookie kits help kids cope with quarantine
we check in with former ABC bachelor colton underwood about recovering from coronavirus and his commitment to helping others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This is ground zero for the Onalaska tornado
Onalaska couple killed when large tornado rips through home
Houston-area standouts wait to be called in Virtual NFL Draft
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' on Friday
Gov. Greg Abbott says salons, restaurants could open in May
Retail shops in Houston ready to get back to business
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Show More
Moms juggle parenting, attempts applying for unemployment
Hospitals say decline in ER visits could be linked to COVID-19
Texans' Whitney Mercilus says he didn't see Hopkins trade coming
Houston paramedic describes uncertainty for DACA recipients
Turner 'offended' by state's plan to takeover Harvey aid program
More TOP STORIES News