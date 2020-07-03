Brother and sister start subscription box to help black-owned businesses

HOUSTON, Texas -- Seth Ellis and his sister, Dr. Simone Ellis, had a simple idea that is now changing lives around the country.

The Houston, Texas siblings realized many people were not aware of the many incredible Black-owned products, businesses, and companies out there. So, they started their own business called Blk Box.

It's a subscription box service that delivers products from Black-owned companies to your door every month.

The family picks the products together and have featured everything from apparel to accessories, to food and skincare.

Simone said, "Every time you open the box, we want you to feel you're getting a brand new gift."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinesssocietybe localish houstonktrklocalish show (lsh)good newsshoppinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What the suspect in Vanessa Guillen's case said in court
These activities put you most at risk of getting COVID-19
TABC suspends Houston nightclub after video of overcrowding
Salons to shopping: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Scattered storms expected Monday and Tuesday in SE Texas
ABC13 to host "Athletes & The Fight Against Racism" town hall tonight
Texas claws back $32M in unemployment after overpaying thousands
Show More
Monday Astros summer camp workouts canceled
What we know about mutated coronavirus strain in Houston
Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge COVID-19 can spread in air
Houston homes selling in under a month, new study shows
More TOP STORIES News