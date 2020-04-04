Houston Shift Meal helping hospitality workers get through crisis with free meals

HOUSTON, Texas -- Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, restaurant workers across the country have been laid off or furloughed.

In Houston, Texas, a non-profit organization called Houston Shift Meal is helping to support their own.

Houston Shift Meal was created to fund restaurants that provide free meals for hospitality workers who have lost their jobs. The volunteer group was created by publicist Jonathan Beitler and sommelier Cat Nguyen.

"It is heartbreaking to know that they don't know where their next paycheck is going to come from and they don't know what's going to happen once this crisis is hopefully over," said Beitler.

To find out where the free meals will be served, follow Houston Shift Meal on Facebook.
