Brazilian fight champion teaches police the art of jiu-jitsu at Quintella MMA

FOLSOM -- Alexandre Quintella is a fourth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu from Brazil, who offers free classes to law enforcement officers.He says that Brazilian Jiujitsu is all about controlling your opponent without hurting them and gaining confidence in your ability to do so.He says with this skill cops will use what they learned and be less likely to pull a gun and instead use the restraint and submission tactics they learn in the classes. He offers this training twice a week to officers for free.412 W. MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA 19033215-298-8715