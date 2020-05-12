Founders Give is leading the largest food drive in the history of NYC

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Founders Give makes sure that hospital workers have the fuel they need to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. They're leading the largest food drive in the history of NYC and they want other food to do their part to help workers on the front lines!
