Former Neo-Nazi and Martin Luther King Jr's Daughter Start New Friendship

Colorado resident Michael Kent sat down at a tattoo parlor in Colorado Springs to have his swastikas covered up.Kent, a former neo-Nazi, credits an African-American parole officer named Tiffany Whittier with helping him to see beyond skin color and changing his views about white supremacy.Now, through the unwavering compassion of his probation officer, this former neo-Nazi transformed his life and spent MLK day with Dr. King's daughter Dr. Bernice King, in remembrance and solidarity for the equality of all people, regardless of race, sexual orientation, or gender.