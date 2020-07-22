You can follow Michael's builds and adventures on Instagram.
Central California farmer builds robots for Star Wars and Disney!
Michael McMaster has loved robots since he was a little boy. After seeing "Star Wars" in 1977, he fell in love with the droid R2-D2. Fast forward to today and Michael is now the official droid builder for Lucasfilm and Disney. What started out as a hobby, has turned into something much more for Star Wars and Disney fans all over the world!
