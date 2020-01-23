Meatball U dishes out A+ comfort food

Enroll your tastebuds at Meatball University, a new comfort food restaurant in West Chester, PA.You'll learn just how far a meatball can go at this spot which features dining in or take them home for the family!Beef, chicken, and even vegan meatballs are just a few of the selections on the menu at "Meatball U." Their specialty: Bring Your Own Pot! You can have 12 meatballs of your choice loaded into your kitchenware to take home.Their dinners incorporate the slow-cooked family feel from home. The recipes were inspired by and dedicated in memory of the owner Dan's step-father, Richard Quintano, nicknamed "Beeman." His family says he always made the best gravy and would yell, "C'mon!" as an alternative to "Bon Appétit!"