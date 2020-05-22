Dine11 San Francisco is feeding families in need and supporting restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO -- One organization in the Bay Area is helping feed hungry families and supporting restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis.
Dine11 San Francisco helps restaurants that have been devastated in the wake of the global pandemic while supporting community organizations that serve families.
They are delivering up to 1,000 meals a week and partnering with 15 restaurants and 12 different nonprofit organizations.
Dine11 San Francisco continues to make a difference in neighborhoods that need it the most. Click here to learn how you can join the movement.
