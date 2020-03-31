Coronavirus is changing the rule of the road for America's truckers

USA -- 'If we stop, everything stops.' America's 3.5 million truckers are working harder than ever to get essential supplies where they matter most- and they're not the only industry that has had to adapt to the changing times. From Eight Oaks Farm distillery which is turning high-proof alcohol into hand sanitizer, to popular Brooklyn music venue Nowadays that is keeping people's spirits high with virtual streams, we're checking in on some of America's hardest-working individuals making a difference.