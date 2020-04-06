Chicagoans create COVID-19 memes

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is serious when it comes to Chicago's stay-at-home ordinance during the COVID-19 crisis. But Chicagoans are bringing light to this dark time by turning to social media to create humorous memes of the mayor watching over the city! It's not just constituents that have been enjoying the memes. The mayor says she also enjoys the memes and continues to encourage everyone to stay home and save lives. Follow @WheresLightfoot on Instagram for more of these memes!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Houston mayor offers COVID-19 update as city nears 750 cases
Gov. Abbott speaks as Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 140
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
18-year-old claims she would 'willfully spread' COVID-19
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
5-year-old dies a week after being hit by stray bullet
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
Show More
U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Gov. Cuomo: NY may have hit COVID-19 apex
BCycle closes several busy stations in Houston amid COVID-19
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,426 cases, 41 deaths
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News