localish

Chicago teen using art to cope with COVID-19 anxiety

CHICAGO -- A teen from the South Side of Chicago is using art as a way to cope with COVID-19 anxiety and is hoping it helps others.

Ash Vasquez, a junior at Benito Juarez Academy in Pilsen, has been sketching and creating art that depicts how the pandemic has affected her.

"I wanted to create art that's a little more positive in order to distract people from the overwhelming situation we're under," Vasquez said. "I just wanted to make art that people could relate to about being stuck inside your house and stuff."

Vasquez is a part of the Yollocalli program run by the National Mexican Art Museum. It provides free artistic opportunities, as well as internships, for volunteers and youth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenartcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Lil' Readers brings bilingual story time to Instagram live
Mariachi school moves classes online during COVID-19
Expert advice before you grab the clippers for that coronacut
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen accused of firing at helicopters where officer killed
Cool front to bring great weather for Mom
Public viewing today for fallen HPD Officer Jason Knox
Galveston closes vehicle beach entries for the weekend
Drivers can now get license by mail during COVID-19
SPONSORED: This company will deliver propane tanks right to your door
ABC13 moms shares quarantine moments with their kids
Show More
HELP COMING SOON for Houston area renters during the pandemic
Neighbors left with feeding dogs abandoned by owner
Spring Branch ISD teacher holds weekly 'carport classroom'
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Mother who spent 35 days on ventilator recovers from COVID
More TOP STORIES News