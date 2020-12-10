Take the 'Kitchen Sink Challenge' at this 100-year-old Long Island ice cream parlour

By Alex Ciccarone
MASSAPEQUA, New York -- Krisch's Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlour has been feeding hungry customers for 100 years. Krisch's opened in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn in 1920 before relocating to Hollis, Queens in 1934.

It found a permanent home in Massapequa in 1955. Their authentic flavors and historic 1950s atmosphere teleports you back to a simpler time as soon as you walk through the door.

"Krisch's is unique because everything is made by hand," said owner Scott Cackett.

From classic ice cream sodas to crazy sundaes like the Massapequa Special, they have over 35 plus flavors of ice cream, and a wide selection of toppings to choose from.

One of their most famous sundaes is 'The Kitchen Sink' which is 10 scoops of ice cream, your choice of any three toppings, two bananas, waffle wedges, whipped cream, sprinkles, and cherries.

When you finish the Kitchen Sink, on your own, in an hour or less, it's on the house, and you get your picture on the wall of fame!

In addition to ice cream, they have a vast selection of homemade desserts, confectionaries, pies, and fine chocolates.

A few months back the restaurant had to close its doors and only provide take-out services.

Krisch's is beyond happy to have their loyal customers back, dining in their booths, and placing their holiday orders.

"COVID really knocked us down it was really sad the night before we had to close," said Christine Cairo, Manager. "We need to just stick it out, stay safe, and do the best we can."
