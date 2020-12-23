A market where small businesses can thrive!

CEO Johnny Hackett is taking a vacant storefront and creating a space where the businesses can thrive during a low-point in America's economy. Aerial Sanders has been in the business industry for eight years and spends most of her days crafting items. She is finally seeing her dream realized thanks to a new endeavor. Sanders is one Black-owned small business owner jumping at the chance to be a part of the Black Friday Market pop-up shop that will be located at the corner of Hargett and Salisbury Streets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in wrong-way crash on SH-288
11 children, mom escape NW Houston house fire
Couple dead in west Houston murder-suicide
Bar employee assaulted by man who refused to wear face mask
Scattered storms today then cold for Christmas Day
EquuSearch calls off search for missing 21-year-old student
Rockets host season opener tonight with Harden's future uncertain
Show More
Trump suggests he may not sign relief bill unless stimulus is increased
Baltimore building explosion injures 10, traps workers
Potential jurors in George Floyd case asked if they support BLM
'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' airs tonight on ABC13
Bye gingerbread house, there's a new food trend in town
More TOP STORIES News