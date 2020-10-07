localish

91-year-old professor's virtual teaching photo goes viral

HOUSTON, TX -- Learning and teaching virtually has been a challenge for everyone, but 91-year-old Charles Krohn is determined to keep teaching.

He is a professor at the University of St. Thomas Houston and was captured in a photo taken by his daughter, Julia Krohn Mechling, sitting at a computer while teaching his students virtually.

She posted the image on her Facebook page on September 1 and it has since reached thousands. Julia's caption reads: "My father has been a professor of English at The University of St. Thomas for 50+ years. Here he is, at 91 years old, embracing virtual teaching like a BOSS. Listening to and watching him teach Homer's "The Odyssey" is a true gift. He's been teaching it for decades, and yet he has the passion and excitement for the text as though it's the first time. These kids have no idea how lucky they are."




The image has racked up 63,000 likes, 28,000 shares, and more than 1,000 comments. Julia describes her father as a very humble man who is incredibly dedicated to teaching and his students!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonall goodcollegektrkpandemicteachersonline learninglocalish
LOCALISH
Houston designer makes quinceañera dreams come true
Aqua S: The Ice Cream Dream
5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience
This general store's BBQ is legendary!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta getting stronger over the Gulf
Parties at home owned by DeAndre Hopkins bothering neighbors
Harris Co. judge Lina Hidalgo says bars will not open
2nd presidential debate will be virtual; Trump says he'll hold rally instead
Is your car 1 of 1.5 million in Houston with an open recall?
A's rally past Astros 9-7, Houston leads ALDS 2-1
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Show More
Texas bars can reopen, but decision up to county judges
Couple's car hit with gunfire as they left Med Center
Are blue light glasses effective for kids?
Johnny Nash used ranch for community outreach
Lake Charles scrambling to prepare for Hurricane Delta
More TOP STORIES News