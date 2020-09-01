Family's 800 piece 'quarantine caterpillar' brings Cypress community together

CYPRESS, Texas -- At the beginning of the pandemic, 11-year-old Nicole McWilliam started a fun project in her neighborhood park in Cypress, Texas.

She created a "quarantine caterpillar" with 10 painted rocks and put up a sign inviting neighbors to contribute to it.

Her original goal was just 100 rocks, but to her surprise, the caterpillar has now grown to 800 rocks and counting!

The heartwarming project has brought the community together and even made international headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressabc13 plus cypressstay home storiescommunity strongabc13 plusktrkpandemiclocalish show (lsh)good newscommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Hood leader out after Guillen death and other incidents
What to do if you don't want part in the payroll tax deferral
Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen Monday
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
15 named storms have formed before peak of hurricane season
Maliyah Bass' dad: "Why would you do that?"
3 Meyer Elementary students test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Memorial service held for Uber driver killed
Old Navy will pay employees to be election judges
'Study zones' with free Wi-Fi open for Harris Co. students
Billions at stake in 2020 census as Houston falls behind
This is why red lights will paint Houston buildings tonight
More TOP STORIES News