LIVE: Massive explosion in NW Houston felt across region

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive explosion rocked a northwest Houston neighborhood and the blast was felt all across the region Friday morning.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. and originated in the 4500 block of Gessner Rd.

It's not clear what exactly happened but fire and a large debris pile can be seen in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch neighborhood.



Broken windows, doors, and entire structures appeared to be destroyed in the blast. Witnesses reported seeing two people walking out of the debris field that were injured. Houston firefighters told Eyewitness News the two are expected to recover. It wasn't clear how many other people may be injured.

Firefighters were walking door to door in a neighborhood next to the apparent blast site. Crews were being advised to move away from the area as the response continued.

The origin of the explosion was at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to its website.

The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News the explosion originated from a propylene tank. Propylene is an extremely flammable gas that is used to make a variety of products.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexplosion
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Explosion caught on video at Watson Grinding in NW Houston
List of streets to avoid after massive explosion in NW Houston
Social media reacts to massive explosion in NW Houston
Witness describes NW Houston blast
Texas A&M student may have coronavirus
China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of viral outbreak
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Show More
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Elementary school teacher accused of trading child porn
Woman details alleged sexual assault by parole officer
Man forced daughter to help him deal drugs, deputies say
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News