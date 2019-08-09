2 dead after shooter opens fire on I-10 at Federal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are at the scene of a shooting that left two people dead during rush hour traffic on I-10 at Federal Road.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of the East Freeway.



Authorities told ABC13 that a suspect got out of a vehicle on the freeway and started shooting at other cars.

Two people were shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police said a shooter got out of his vehicle and opened fire on other cars on I-10.

