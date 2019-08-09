2 dead after shooter opens fire on I-10 at Federal

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of the East Freeway.
HPD investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred at 5:55 pm at IH10 East Freeway at Federal Road where 2 people have been shot and are deceased. The freeway will be closed for investigation. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. A PIO is en route. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 8, 2019
Authorities told ABC13 that a suspect got out of a vehicle on the freeway and started shooting at other cars.
Two people were shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
WATCH: What we know about the shooting