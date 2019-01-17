Woman killed, one injured in Cypress church shooting

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a reported church shooting in Cypress.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is dead and a second person was injured when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Cypress church.

Sheriff's deputies rushed to Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister just after 7 p.m. Thursday amid reports of a shooting.

We do not know whether a suspect is in custody or if deputies know who the shooter is.

A bystander told ABC13 Eyewitness News she heard three bursts, two happening in rapid succession and then one a short time later.

She said deputies arrived shortly after with sirens blaring.



Deputies pushed our news crew to the parking lot of a neighboring grocery store, where bystanders and worshippers alike have gathered.

Parents whose children attend classes at Christ the Redeemer Catholic School received this alert from school officials:

Crusader parents and staff,
News is spreading rapidly of an event that has occurred in the parking lot of Christ the Redeemer Church. The school is currently on lockdown. Faculty, parents and students at the school are safe and police are on the scene. We'll update with more details as we have them.
