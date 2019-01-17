UPDATE: One female is confirmed deceased and another is wounded in critica condition. Shooting occurred in the church parking lot. No suspect in custody at this time. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 18, 2019

A woman is dead and a second person was injured when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Cypress church.Sheriff's deputies rushed to Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister just after 7 p.m. Thursday amid reports of a shooting.We do not know whether a suspect is in custody or if deputies know who the shooter is.A bystander told ABC13 Eyewitness News she heard three bursts, two happening in rapid succession and then one a short time later.She said deputies arrived shortly after with sirens blaring.Deputies pushed our news crew to the parking lot of a neighboring grocery store, where bystanders and worshippers alike have gathered.Parents whose children attend classes at Christ the Redeemer Catholic School received this alert from school officials: