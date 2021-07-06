Fort Bend Co. officials to discuss punishments for drivers who hit people at crosswalks

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas drivers will now face stiffer punishments for hitting pedestrians at crosswalks.
This comes after a new law was named in honor of a Fort Bend County mother who was hit and killed while walking her son to school.
The accident happened in October of 2017 in Sienna.
Lisa Smith died, and her little boy was left injured. But, the driver was only given a ticket. Nothing more.
Prosecutors eventually asked a Grand Jury to look into the case, but because the law was vague when it came to punishment, the driver never received a stiffer sentence.
"Let's say you're distracted or not paying attention because somebody is at a crosswalk," said Smith's husband. "There is no law that holds people accountable from a felony standpoint for injuring or killing people."
Now, the Lisa Smith act makes hitting someone in a crosswalk a Class A misdemeanor. If the person is seriously injured, it's a state felony.
