Mother accused of killing her 3 kids was overmedicated, lacks criminal responsibility, attorney says

The DA has announced that she would face charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon

The attorney for Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of kiling her three children, says she was overmedicated at the time of the incident.

DUXBURY, Mass. -- The Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children remains hospitalized for injuries she sustained when she jumped from a window of their home.

Her attorney claimed in court Friday that she was overmedicated at the time of the incident and lacks criminal responsibility for her actions.

"Her parents have not been able to see her, they have not been able to talk to her. They had not been able to even talk to her on the telephone. She has had literally no contact with anyone," said Lindsay Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington.

While Clancy remains hospitalized under police guard, her attorney requested she be allowed to call her parents and see a forensic psychologist.

"In this family, as I said earlier, was on the road to hell. And unfortunately, they're not coming back," Reddington said.

Her defense attorney claims the mother of three was overmedicated, taking 12 different types of antidepressants when she allegedly took the lives of her three children last Tuesday in their Duxbury home, WCVB reported.

"Her husband actually went to the doctor the week before and asked for help and said, you know, you're turning her into a zombie and it was just a brutal, brutal existence that they were living," Reddington said.

Reddington said he is considering arguing in court that Clancy lacked criminal responsibility because of those medications.

"Almost like, if you're at a bar and you get somebody slips your roofie or something, you know, you didn't have anything to do with it. You may do something stupid. It's not your fault," he said.

Legal analyst Greg Henning said Clancy's defense will depend on her history.

"The strategy could definitely work if there's medical evidence that helps to support it and testimony from people that knew her before and after this incident that can say her conduct changed, something was different. She wasn't the person that we knew her to be," Greg Henning said.

The judge granted the motion for a psychological evaluation and the parties also agreed that Clancy will be allowed to speak to her parents. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and the hearing will occur via video from the hospital.

The funeral for the three children was held on Friday.