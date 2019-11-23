Liberty County District Attorney charged with assault after dispute with wife

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Liberty County District Attorney has been arrested for assault in downtown Houston.

Logan Pickett, 38, was taken into custody Saturday morning at the Westin Houston Downtown hotel, according to Houston police.

Pickett's wife told the hotel front desk clerk that she and her husband were at an event at Minute Maid Park and went to dinner before returning to the hotel.

She said she found out after dinner that Pickett had been having an affair for the past 15 months, according to police, causing an argument to begin.

That is when police say he pushed his wife, causing her to hit her head.

Medics on the scene determined she needed three stitches to close her wound, but police say she refused medical attention.

Pickett is charged with assault against a family member, a class A misdemeanor.

After confirming that the couple was attending an event, Pickett told police he had nothing more to say.

Pickett was sworn in as the Liberty County District Attorney in 2013.

He graduated from South Texas College of Law in 2006, according to the Texas Bar Association.
