Liberty County district attorney arrested for assault after wife learns of affair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Liberty County District Attorney has been arrested for assault in downtown Houston.

Logan Pickett, 38, was taken into custody Saturday morning at the Westin Houston Downtown hotel, according to Houston police.

Pickett's wife told the hotel front desk clerk that she and her husband were at an event at Minute Maid Park and went to dinner before returning to the hotel.

On Sunday, the couple released a joint statement through their lawyer, saying, in part, "They will not make any further comment regarding the matter pending in Harris County," and "Logan will continue to serve the fine folks of Liberty County in the discharge of his duties as District Attorney."

His wife said she found out after a Friday night dinner that Pickett had been having an affair for the past 15 months, according to police, causing an argument to begin.

That is when police say he pushed his wife, causing her to hit her head.

Medics on the scene determined she needed three stitches to close her wound, but police say she refused medical attention.

Pickett is charged with assault against a family member, a class A misdemeanor.

He was the last defendant to appear on the probable cause court docket.

All other defendants had left the hearing room. Before the charge against him was read, the judge noted that "elected officials are held to a higher standard."

Pickett was given pre-trial release on Saturday and his bond was set at $1000. The state had asked for double that amount.

In the conditions of his release was a protective order, requested not by his wife, but the prosecutor.

"You cannot have any threatening, harassing or violent contact with Mrs. Pickett," said the magistrate. "Your concealed handgun license will also be suspended while this case is pending."

Pickett was sworn in as the Liberty County District Attorney in 2013.

He graduated from South Texas College of Law in 2006, according to the Texas Bar Association.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestofficer arrestedassault
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Search continues for suspect who killed young father in garage
Family demands accountability from UT, alumni group
Why it may be easier to go out the Gulf Fwy for holiday shopping
Man accused in deadly DWI crash on Gulf Fwy gets $100 bond
Return of rain chances could affect your travel, holiday plans
Man answering his door shot and killed in Kingwood
Show More
Houston-based chain that filed for bankruptcy to reopen stores
Lizzo's Elsik HS band director recognized her talent early on
ABC13's Morning News
Video shows chihuahua cause crash after putting car into reverse
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
More TOP STORIES News