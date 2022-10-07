Houston PD assures prioritizing LGBTQ community as Texas wins anti-discrimination challenge

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration last year over its anti-discriminatory guidance.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The timing of Thursday night's scheduled Houston police safety seminar for the city's LGBTQIA+ community was hard to ignore.

The event, which was hosted by the department's liaison to that community, featured Chief Troy Finner and members belonging to HPD divisions like victim services, hate crimes, homicide, and community affairs.

Unfortunately for those in attendance, a political cloud hung over the proceedings.

As reported by our partners at the Houston Chronicle, a federal judge recently ruled in favor of Texas' challenge to the Biden administration's guidance on anti-discrimination practices concerning LGBTQ employees.

What does this mean? The ruling exposes LGBTQ workers to termination for the way they dress, their pronouns, or the bathroom they use - everything that the Biden guidance aimed at stopping.

The U.S. Justice Department may appeal.

As for the evening's event, those in attendance voiced a concern that they've long held for years - the feeling of their problems being ignored or not taken seriously.

One issue that still hangs for both the LGBTQ community and police is solving crimes against them. At 10, Eyewitness News shows how police were able to have one reluctant victim make a bout face to report her crime.

