'He is our superhero': How a mother found strength after her son was diagnosed with leukemia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother said her son is her true inspiration and ran for him at the Houston Half Marathon.

Leslie Dragna discovered her adopted son, Jack, had leukemia when he was 19 months old.

The family created a non-profit, Jack's Ride, to give back to organizations that helped them in their time of need.

Jack is now cancer-free and a sophomore at Texas A &M University.

"I'm actually thankful that we had this journey. It made our family stronger," Dragna said.

