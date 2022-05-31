1 of 3 suspects charged with Baytown grandmother's murder due in court Tuesday

(left) Allex Washington, (right) Leland Williams

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 61-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 55-year-old grandmother in Baytown back in March is expected in court Tuesday morning.Leland Williams is charged with murder in a bizarre shooting that happened on March 8. Investigators on this case said they believe Williams was the suspect who allegedly lured Roxann Inniss outside her home and gunned her down.According to records, doorbell footage captured Inniss walking outside her home with the man, with her phone in hand. A single gunshot is heard on the doorbell camera audio about a minute later.Baytown police released the footage of the man, dressed in disguise, with lipstick, a wig, and scrubs, asking for the public's help. Tipsters led police to Damere Ferguson, 18, who was arrested in March for murder.Records state Ferguson told police he was paid $200 to drive to Inniss' home and ring the doorbell, lure her outside, and later offered $10,000 to not go to the police. However, Ferguson later told police he was not the shooter. According to records, he said the shooter was a man he knew as "Mister."Nearly three months after the murder, police have now arrested two more men, including the gunman they believe is "Mister."Records show on May 25, Williams was arrested and charged with murdering Inniss. On May 14, a third man, Allex Washington, was arrested for tampering with evidence. Police accuse Washington of helping Williams cover up the murder by cleaning the car they were in.Williams is due in court at 9 a.m.