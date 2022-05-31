1 of 3 suspects charged with Baytown grandmother's murder due in court Tuesday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of killing Baytown grandma in bizarre setup due in court

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 61-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 55-year-old grandmother in Baytown back in March is expected in court Tuesday morning.

Leland Williams is charged with murder in a bizarre shooting that happened on March 8. Investigators on this case said they believe Williams was the suspect who allegedly lured Roxann Inniss outside her home and gunned her down.

SEE RELATED STORY: 2 more suspects arrested in connection to murder of Baytown grandmother lured outside home

According to records, doorbell footage captured Inniss walking outside her home with the man, with her phone in hand. A single gunshot is heard on the doorbell camera audio about a minute later.

Baytown police released the footage of the man, dressed in disguise, with lipstick, a wig, and scrubs, asking for the public's help. Tipsters led police to Damere Ferguson, 18, who was arrested in March for murder.

Records state Ferguson told police he was paid $200 to drive to Inniss' home and ring the doorbell, lure her outside, and later offered $10,000 to not go to the police. However, Ferguson later told police he was not the shooter. According to records, he said the shooter was a man he knew as "Mister."

Nearly three months after the murder, police have now arrested two more men, including the gunman they believe is "Mister."

Records show on May 25, Williams was arrested and charged with murdering Inniss. On May 14, a third man, Allex Washington, was arrested for tampering with evidence. Police accuse Washington of helping Williams cover up the murder by cleaning the car they were in.

(left) Allex Washington, (right) Leland Williams



Williams is due in court at 9 a.m.

For updates on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytowncrime
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shoots woman before shooting himself in Katy area, deputies say
Man who broke down door was shot to death by woman inside, police say
Driver could face charges after bicyclist hit and killed in W. Houston
17-year-old killed in wrong-way crash, Pasadena police say
Hot with a small rain chance through Wednesday
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
Man shoots wife thinking she was an intruder, police say
Show More
Victim in late teens shot in head during drug sale, deputies say
Man attempts to lure teens with cookies, Memorial Village police say
New photos show tattoos as search for escaped inmate enters 3rd week
Dolphin boat towed by Coast Guard after losing its steering ability
Houston wastewater indicating COVID cases rising ahead of summer
More TOP STORIES News