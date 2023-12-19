Only on 13: Victim gunned down in Third Ward restaurant was turning life around, family says

The father of two was known to the FBI, but his family says his past shouldn't define him.

"His past doesn't have to do with anything," Jarrick Hoskins' mother told only ABC13 hours after her son was gunned down. Records reveal the victim had a criminal past, but his family insisted he was turning things around.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family sickened by the violence in the Third Ward said their loved one was gunned down inside a restaurant following a fight.

The shooting happened inside Leighton's House of Lamb on Emancipation and Wheeler overnight, according to Houston police. Authorities are still searching for the gunman.

A mother said her son Jarrick Dontreal Hoskins was the victim and leaves behind two children. He was the oldest of two and raised in Houston.

"It's not fair for me to have to sit here and describe my son," Tameka Hoskins said. "It's not fair. "He was one of my heartbeats. He was a dad, a loving brother, an uncle, and a loving grandson."

Tameka says something has got to be done about the gun violence.

"It is always in the Black areas. When is someone going to do something in the minority areas?" Tameka asked. "I have friends who have lost children to gun violence, and nothing is being done."

Hoskins was part of a crew convicted of robbing six local banks at gunpoint. The takeover-style robberies happened from 2014 to 2015. The FBI was involved in the investigation, and in 2020, he was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison and had to pay $100,000 in restitution. His family says he got out about a year ago, though, and records show he received credit for time already served.

Tameka said her son's passing does not define him.

His uncle said he was changing his life, which was taken from him.

"His past doesn't have to do with anything. He is a human being," his mother said. "He was a great person, he was loved, and a human."

As police search for the shooter, the family is also looking for answers about what led up to the shooting.

"You all should be tired of burying loved ones and friends, sisters, uncles, and fathers. All colors across Texas. If you see something, say something. It's that simple," Tameka said.

Police described the suspect as having a medium build, 5'8" to 6' tall and weighing 230 pounds. He wore a white striped shirt and blue jeans.

