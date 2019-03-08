Legendary New York City mob boss Carmine 'The Snake' Persico dies at 85

Carmine Persico, boss of the Colombo Crime Family, poses for a portrait September 15, 1986 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City during the Commission trial.

NEW YORK -- Legendary mob boss Carmine "The Snake" Persico, the last surviving member of New York City's Commission, has died after a long stint in federal prison. He was 85.

The death was confirmed by his attorney, Benson Weintraub, who said the lack of continuity of his antibiotics during the federal work stoppage accelerated Persico's decline.

In his heyday, Persico was responsible for running much of organized crime in the United States as the longtime reputed boss of the Colombo crime family.

He was convicted of racketeering and murder in the Commission trial, considered one of Rudy Giuliani's most triumphant victories against the mob when Giuliani was the U.S. attorney in Manhattan in the 1980s. Persico reportedly ordered a hit on Giuliani in response.

Persico was moved Monday from the federal lockup in Butner, North Carolina into hospice care at Duke University Medical Center, where he died Thursday.

Weintraub said he was seeking the compassionate release of Persico, who was terminally ill.

Weintraub first filed a lawsuit in October 2018 over inadequate medical care for his client.

He said Persico's funeral will be in New York City. The body has not been released but arrangements are in the works.

"From my legal relationship with Carmine he was a great client, a nice guy, and a wonderful man," Weintraub told ABC News.

