Freedom over Texas

Country star Lee Brice has never abandoned his gospel upbringing

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lee Brice has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success as a country music artist. He's written songs for Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw, released five albums, and tours the world with his live show.

This isn't a surprise when you learn more about his upbringing. A native of Sumter, South Carolina, Brice has been surrounded by music his entire life.

"Everything I knew growing up was singing," said Brice. "Every family gathering."

Brice's mother and father sang in church, his aunts recorded a gospel album, and Lee was instantly intrigued by his family's passion.

"I heard all that from the day I was born," said Brice. "There was something that drew me to it."

Brice is a country artist, but says gospel music is a major influence on his work. His use of organs, harmonies, and more come from his days as a young kid at church.

"It's the roots of who I am," Brice said. "It's the roots of my music."

Which is why Brice recently recorded his version of "Go Tell It on The Mountain." The song, which was released in November 2020, could offer a hint at some of Brice's future endeavors as an artist.

"I want to make a whole gospel record at some point," he said. "I've got some stuff recorded.

You can see Lee Brice perform as part of ABC13's exclusive broadcast of Shell Freedom Over Texas. The show begins at 7pm on July Fourth.
