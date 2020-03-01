Houston welcomes adorable leap day babies

Meet Oakylynn and Rylon, two of The Woman's Hospital of Texas leap day babies!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Adorable babies leaped into the world in Houston today!The babies, born on Feb. 29, 2020 have a rare leap day birthday that will only come once every four years.Memorial Hermann welcomed 10 little ones on Saturday, and The Woman's Hospital of Texas welcomed four.The five babies born at The Woman's Hospital of Texas are named Cameron, Kaki, Oaklynn, Rylon, and Chase.Just the sight of them will have you jumping for joy!Watch the video above to see more photos of the babies appropriately dressed up for their big day as tiny frogs.