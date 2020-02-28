leap day

Saturday is Leap Day! Here's what you should know about Feb. 29

Saturday is Feb. 29, a.k.a. leap day, a date that appears on our calendars only once every four years.

Leap day is added because it takes the Earth 365 days, five hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to orbit the sun -- almost an extra quarter of a day per year. If you count the quarter of a day up for each year, you get an extra day added every fourth year.

RELATED: How leap years and days work and why we have them

With the extra day comes extra intrigue. According to folk tradition, marriage-minded women could propose to their boyfriends on leap day. And legend has it that in Scotland, any man who refused would be issued a fine.

In Greece, however, leap year is considered unlucky. Marriages in a leap year will end in divorce, according to superstition.

Moms have a one in 1,461 chance of giving birth on leap day, meaning only 0.07% of the population are so-called "leapers."

For some, being a leaper is special, especially for Mary Ann Brown, who started a party for her fellow Feb. 29 babies in 1988. Her hometown, Anthony, Texas, has thrown a party every leap year since and has declared itself "Leap Year Capital of the World."

Every year since, the town has invited leapers from all over the world to celebrate with a Feb. 29 parade!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayleap dayu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEAP DAY
100-Year-Old Leap Day Baby Celebrates "25th Birthday"
Sacramento baby girl born on leap day, just like her father
NYC couple welcomes second Leap Day baby in family
WWII vet celebrates his 100th and 25th birthday this leap year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News