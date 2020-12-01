community strong

Katy Christian Ministries helps families get through the pandemic

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of people lined up to receive free meals the week of Thanksgiving. Now, as the holiday season approaches, more families than ever need help.

Katy Christian Ministries typically helps 80 families per day with their food pantry. But since March, they've been serving 100 to 120 families each day. In October, more than 200 families arrived asking for help one day.

It has not been easy to keep the food pantry open during the pandemic, but KCM has had a lot of help from one volunteer.

Leann Percival has volunteered with KCM for over 10 years, and didn't hesitate to jump in and get to work when the pandemic first hit. Leann has been there almost every day since to help in the food pantry and with other services. She even learned Spanish so she could better communicate with families in need.

You can learn more about KCM at ktcm.org.

You can also help families in need by donating to the 40th annual Share Your Holidays food drive.

There are multiple ways to donate to the Houston Food Bank. You can text "ABC13" to 41444. Every dollar provides three meals.

You can also drop off food donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 at the Houston Food Bank at 545 Portwall Street, or any of the locations listed here.
