ABC13's Share Your Holidays 2020

Once again, it's time to make the season brighter for those in need. Many families in the community are forced to choose between feeding their children and paying rent. ABC13 and The Houston Food bank along with CITGO, the Greater Houston Honda Dealers, Kalahari Resorts and Exclusive Furniture have teamed up to help these families with ABC13 Share Your Holidays! Donate now through December 4th by bringing non-perishable food items to a collection site listed below. Click Here for a list of most needed items.
ABC13 and The Houston Food Bank want you to feel safe and comfortable while giving this season. You can Text "ABC13" to 41444 to Donate Today -or- Give Online Here.
A Live Drive Event will be hosted at The Houston Food Bank (535 Portwall St.) on Dacember 4th from 6am-6pm!
If you are in need this season please contact the Houston Foos Bank:
English: 713-547-8692
Spanish: 713-547-8693
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
Katy
Maud Smith Marks Library
1815 Westgreen Blvd.
Katy, Texas 77450
Harris County ESD No. 48
21201 Morton Road
Katy, Texas 77449
Pearland
Pearland Neighborhood Center
2335 N. Texas Avenue
Pearland, Texas 77581
Stafford
Stafford Municipal School District
Leonard Scarcella Administration Building
1633 Staffordshire Road
Stafford, TX 77477
Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri 7:30a-4:30p, except school holidays
Spring
Spring Fire Department Administration Building
656 E. Louetta Road
Spring, TX 77373
Spring Fire Department Station 70
22306 Springwoods Village Parkway
Spring, TX 77389
Spring Fire Department Station 71
646 E. Louetta Road
Spring, TX 77373
Spring Fire Department Station 72
23000 Northcrest Drive
Spring, TX 77389
Spring Fire Department Station 73
4923 Treaschwig Road
Spring, TX 77373
Spring Fire Department Station 74
23803 Aldine Westfield Road
Spring, TX 77373
Spring Fire Department Station 75
3975 FM 2920
Spring, TX 77388
Spring Fire Department Station 76
8407 London Way Drive
Spring, TX 77389
Spring Fire Department Station 77
2900 Cypresswood Drive
Spring, TX 77388
Spring Fire Department Station 78
1225 Booker Road
Spring, TX 77373
December 4, 2020 at these drop-off locations:
Phone Bank Numbers
Phone Bank Hours
Monday, December 3 - Thursday, December 6
7:45 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday, December 7
5:45 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 8
7:45 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.