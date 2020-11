ABC13's Share Your Holidays 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Share Your Holidays! Donate today to help those in need.

Once again, it's time to make the season brighter for those in need. Many families in the community are forced to choose between feeding their children and paying rent. ABC13 and The Houston Food bank along with CITGO , the Greater Houston Honda Dealers Kalahari Resorts and Exclusive Furniture have teamed up to help these families with ABC13 Share Your Holidays! Donate now through December 4th by bringing non-perishable food items to a collection site listed below. Click Here for a list of most needed items.ABC13 and The Houston Food Bank want you to feel safe and comfortable while giving this season. You can-or- Give Online Here. will be hosted atonEnglish: 713-547-8692Spanish: 713-547-8693Maud Smith Marks Library1815 Westgreen Blvd.Katy, Texas 77450Harris County ESD No. 4821201 Morton RoadKaty, Texas 77449Pearland Neighborhood Center2335 N. Texas AvenuePearland, Texas 77581Stafford Municipal School DistrictLeonard Scarcella Administration Building1633 Staffordshire RoadStafford, TX 77477Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri 7:30a-4:30p, except school holidaysSpring Fire Department Administration Building656 E. Louetta RoadSpring, TX 77373Spring Fire Department Station 7022306 Springwoods Village ParkwaySpring, TX 77389Spring Fire Department Station 71646 E. Louetta RoadSpring, TX 77373Spring Fire Department Station 7223000 Northcrest DriveSpring, TX 77389Spring Fire Department Station 734923 Treaschwig RoadSpring, TX 77373Spring Fire Department Station 7423803 Aldine Westfield RoadSpring, TX 77373Spring Fire Department Station 753975 FM 2920Spring, TX 77388Spring Fire Department Station 768407 London Way DriveSpring, TX 77389Spring Fire Department Station 772900 Cypresswood DriveSpring, TX 77388Spring Fire Department Station 781225 Booker RoadSpring, TX 77373Fire and Rescue Station No. 14723 Garth Rd.Baytown, Texas 77521-2137GalvestonGalveston Ball High School4115 Avenue OGalveston, Texas 77550Maud Smith Marks Library1815 Westgreen Blvd.Katy, Texas 77450Harris County ESD No. 4821201 Morton RoadKaty, Texas 77449Pearland Neighborhood Center2335 N. Texas AvenuePearland, Texas 77581Richmond/RosenbergVFW Hall #39091903 1st Street (Hwy 36)Rosenberg, TexasIsmaili Jamatkhana and Center24525 Community Center DriveSpring, Texas 77389Sugar LandIsmaili Jamatkhana and Center1700 First Colony BoulevardSugar Land, Texas 77479Phone Bank NumbersEnglish: 713-547-8692Spanish: 713-547-8693Phone Bank HoursMonday, December 3 - Thursday, December 67:45 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.Friday, December 75:45 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.Saturday, December 87:45 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.