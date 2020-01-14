LCISD teacher in viral video denies mistreating child with special needs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Lamar Consolidated ISD teacher accused of mistreating a child with special needs is speaking out.In a statement from her lawyer, Regina Thurston said the techniques she use are based on "student's individual needs and on a specific discipline management theory."The response comes days after a video of her grabbing the child's arm was released to the public.In the video, the George Ranch High School teacher was seen knocking over the student's desk and then forcing him to pick it up.The child's parents released the video over the weekend in hopes of bringing awareness of how special needs children are being treated in classrooms.Many Houston celebrities, including Trae Tha Truth and Slim Thug, posted the video on their social media channels demanding answers.