Lawsuits already filed against company for deadly explosion

Sophia Navarro is seeking more than $1-million in damages and is also seeking a temporary restraining order, and temporary injunction to preserve evidence at the scene.
Massive blast damage field treated as crime scene
According to the suit, Navarro's home was severely damaged by the explosion.
"Plaintiff's doors were damaged, the walls cracked, fixtures were destroyed. The foundation was fractured," the lawsuit read.
What we know about the victims of the Houston explosion
Another suit has been filed on behalf of two families, the Mirandas and Bravos. They claim their homes were completely destroyed and condemned by Harris County officials.
They have filed a request for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to preserve evidence at the scene and to allow for inspection.