Lawsuits already filed against company for deadly explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two lawsuits have been filed against Watson Grinding and Manufacturing for the deadly explosion that killed two and caused severe damage to hundreds of homes.

Sophia Navarro is seeking more than $1-million in damages and is also seeking a temporary restraining order, and temporary injunction to preserve evidence at the scene.

Massive blast damage field treated as crime scene
After at least two people were killed in a huge explosion felt across Houston. Authorities are now in recovery mode.



According to the suit, Navarro's home was severely damaged by the explosion.

"Plaintiff's doors were damaged, the walls cracked, fixtures were destroyed. The foundation was fractured," the lawsuit read.

What we know about the victims of the Houston explosion
A friend of one of the possible victims was on the phone with him as he arrived to work and said he smelled gas.



Another suit has been filed on behalf of two families, the Mirandas and Bravos. They claim their homes were completely destroyed and condemned by Harris County officials.

They have filed a request for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to preserve evidence at the scene and to allow for inspection.
