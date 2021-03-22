child killed

Man accused of shooting 6-year-old Laurionne Walker acts up in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man charged with shooting and killing a 6-year-old girl over spilled water will remain in jail for the time being.

Rameon Means, 35, appeared in court for the first time Monday. He is accused of killing little Laurionne Walker while she was being looked after by Means' sister last week.

Wearing an orange jail uniform, Means appeared in court but did not stay long.

As the judge began the hearing and introduced his two seasoned court appointed attorneys, Means began to talk.

"Can I speak in court real quick?" he asked.

"Sir, I'm going to ask you to remain silent. Your lawyer is here," said the judge, pointing to attorneys who were appearing via Zoom.

Means, however, continued to talk, at which point the hearing was delayed and he was sent back to a holding facility.

As this was taking place, one of Laurionne's uncles waited outside of the courtroom.

"I came to see what I can see about this guy. Only reason I'm here," said Wayne, who only wanted to share his first name.

Laurionne's mother told ABC13 she was too devastated to speak right now. No other relatives came to court.

If they had, they wouldn't have seen much. Means never returned to the courtroom.

His appointed attorneys explained over Zoom that Means was unmanageable.

"He wants to run his mouth and this is not the forum, and I can't control him from my office," said the attorney, who asked the hearing be reset for a few weeks. "Based upon my very brief encounter with him, I have issues about his competency, rather than proceed at this point, I prefer we delay this hearing."

Prosecutors agreed to the delay and the judge concurred. For now, Means will remain behind bars.

Meanwhile, family members are scheduling a vigil for Laurionne next week.

