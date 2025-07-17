Artist behind iconic sculptures of Sam Houston, the Beatles, and 'We Love Houston' signs dies at 98

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The artist behind several iconic sculptures in the Houston area has died, according to a family representative.

David Adickes is known for creating the giant Sam Houston sculpture on I-45 in Huntsville, the colorful "We Love Houston" signs in Hobby and Bush airports, and his huge images of the Beatles in East Downtown. He died at 98 years old.

