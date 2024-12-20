$2,500 reward for information on memorial statute stolen from Pasadena sports complex

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena community and police are searching for a statue of a young baseball player after it was stolen from a sports complex.

The bronze sculpture was created to honor Kipper Mease, a sophomore at Sam Houston State University who tragically passed away in a car accident in the 1980s at the age of 20.

The statue was at a sports complex in Pasadena that is named after Mease.

SkyEye13 captured video of where it appears the statue was sawed off its base.

The Mease family is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

