'We're at a tipping point right now': Lamar CISD seeks $1.7 billion bond

ROSENBURG, Texas (KTRK) -- Lamar CISD is facing major growing pains as one of the fastest growing district in Texas.

The district currently serves more than 42,000 students, but projections from an explosion in home developments estimate the district will grow by another 30,000 students in less than 10 years.

"We're growing faster than even our demographer projected," Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens said.

The school district is currently planning to build 17 new elementary schools in that time frame, but Nivens says that number could grow over the next few years.

Inside Lamar CISD's Foster High School, the overcrowded classrooms, hallways, and cafeteria are easy to see. The cafeteria now expanded into the front foyer after adding more than 200 new students this school year and the district estimates the school will add another nearly 200 next year.

The growth is even more straining at Fulshear High School where they are projected to add another 1,100 students by next fall.

"That's phenomenal right? Adding 1,100 kids in one year, one school. I'm not talking about a school district or even that side of town. I'm saying one school is going to add 1,100 kids," Nivens said.

He says Fulshear High School was only built to serve 2,000 students and is currently operated over that capacity with 2,500 students.

Nivens says they are taking measures now to plan for that population explosion by adding portable buildings and likely closing student enrollment there completely.

"So even though you may buy a home and you can see that school right outside your front door, that won't be your school because it's already crowded," Nivens said. "Now we are having to bus students to other schools that have space."

Lamar CISD has already been forced to close new enrollment at Hubenak and Huggins Elementary.

Another six schools, including Fulshear High School, are expected to face the same fate.

Lindsey Elementary

Morgan Elementary

Tamarron Elementary

Roberts Middle School

Leaman Junior High

Fulshear High School

To meet the growing demands, the school district is asking voters for a big bond measure.

There are five propositions on the ballot, totaling $1.7 billion.

If Lamar CISD sustains a growth rate of at least 8% property owners, they say, will not see a change to their tax rate. The district has maintained growth rate above 20%.

"It's very likely we won't have to raise taxes at all, your tax rate will stay the same," Nivens said.

The largest chunk of money is for Prop A, seeking $1.3 billion for safety and security upgrades, to build four new elementary schools, two new middle schools, one new junior high, and a high school among other items.

"It takes everyone to make sure that we send our students forward ready for the future. It's all of our responsibility," Nivens said.

