What to know if you're traveling this Labor Day 2022

Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport had long lines at security check points and at some ticket counters, ABC13 reported.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is a busy morning for travel this Labor Day holiday, from Houston's freeways to airports.

There was a busy start at Hobby Airport as people were on the move trying to get to their destinations.

Travelers happily spoke to ABC13, as they arrived at their terminals early in order to meet luggage weight requirements.

"We (were) like six pounds over. We came here light, but are going back heavy," Angela Pace, who's traveling to Alabama, said.

Some flights were delayed, but it gave some travelers a little extra time where they needed it most.

Another traveler said their flight was delayed 30 minutes, which allowed them to get some extra sleep.

As far as on the roadways, there seemed to be no rush.

AAA in Texas reported from a recent survey that 66% of respondents traveled less this summer than they typically would, while 80% of them said they were cutting back to save money.

However, that does not mean that the roads will be empty.

"More than 30% of Americans say they plan to travel for this holiday weekend, and an even greater number plan to travel as we get into the fall months," Joshua Zuber from AAA Texas said.

AAA said falling gas prices will likely encourage Americans to get on the road, as driving is usually the preferred method when it comes to getting away.

