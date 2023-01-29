Kyair Thomas: Twin baby at center of Amber Alert in December dies, Ohio police say

Kyair Thomas, a twin baby at the center of an Amber Alert in December, has died, the Columbus, Ohio police department said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio police confirmed that baby Kyair Thomas passed away overnight.

Columbus police were called to the family's home at E. Whitter and Champion for a medical emergency.

Paramedics and doctors did all they could, but it wasn't enough.

Family member Wilma Booker told ABC 6 loved ones can't believe that after all they have gone through, something like this could happen.

"We're gonna continue to pray we're gonna continue to be together we're gonna continue to be there for each other the best way we know how," Booker said. "I would tell him I gonna miss him, I'm gonna tell him that his mother loves him so much. I would tell him all that I didn't have a lot of time with him, how much his mother is really gonna miss him."

Columbus investigators are continuing to gather evidence.