car into building

Suspects crash into NW Harris Co. Kroger in an attempt to steal ATM, deputies say

Suspect crashes into Kroger in an attempt to steal ATM, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A van drove through the front of a Kroger store in northwest Harris County early Thursday morning in an attempted ATM theft, officials said.

Video from the scene shows the front of the grocery store completely smashed.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. Thursday at the Kroger on Veterans Memorial near Bammel North Houston.

According to a wrecker driver at the scene, the van drove all the way to the bakery inside the Kroger before it stopped.

The suspects in the crash smashed through the store in an attempt to steal an ATM, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

EMS responded to the scene, but it's unclear if there were any reported injuries.

There was no word on possible arrests.
