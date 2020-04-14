Food & Drink

Klein ISD to hand out food and lessons to students at 11 locations today

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Families in Klein ISD in need of meals can get help today.

The district will be distributing backpacks full of food at 11 different locations through the Houston Food Bank Backpack Buddies program.

Under the initiative, buses visit the neighborhoods below to pass out the food from the Houston Food Bank, along with printed lessons from Klein ISD.

A Klein ISD student must be present to receive a backpack and school lessons.

Physical distancing will also be strictly enforced, and the bus will stay at each stop until all food is distributed.

Check the locations below:

  • 9:00-9:30 AM | Sugarberry Community Center - Mulberry Park Ln
  • 9:00-9:30 AM | Five Oaks Neighborhood - Entrance near mailboxes
  • 9:00-9:30 AM | Willowbrook Crossing Community Center - Intersection of Silver Cloud at Willow Wood Ln
  • 9:00-9:30 AM | Northcliff Manor Community Center - W Marsham Circle
  • 9:45-10:00 AM | Cottage Garden Community Center - at Sugar Orchid Ln.
  • 9:45-10:00 AM | Nueces/Paloma - Paloma at Nueces
  • 11:00-11:30 AM | Farmette Meadows - Cabbage St. & Carrot St.
  • 11:00-11:30 AM | Pinewood Place Community Center - Intersection of Pinewood & Dowdell
  • 11:00-11:30 AM | Inwood West Community Center - Maywood Forest Dr
  • 11:00-11:30 AM | Willow Bend Apartments Entrance Gate - Veterans Memorial Drive
  • 11:30-1:00 PMM | Brandywine Pines - Huckleton Ln. & Pine Lock Ln.


For more information, visit this Klein ISD page.

