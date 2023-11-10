Officials say the driver was transporting the undocumented migrants to Houston including two children from Mexico, ages 7 and 9, being sent to California.

Video from Texas DPS shows 7 alleged undocumented migrants being smuggled in Pasadena driver's car

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Pasadena man who Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say was smuggling seven undocumented immigrants.

The incident, which was caught on the state trooper's body camera, happened on Nov. 3 on RR 334 in Kinney County.

The driver, identified as Francisco Alanis Jr., was determined by the state trooper to allegedly be involved in human smuggling

During the stop, the state trooper determined the man was involved in human smuggling. Body cam video shows four people fleeing from the scene.

Authorities also attempted to detain one of the occupants who pushed and fought against the trooper.

Furthermore, officials say two people were arrested.

According to Texas DPS, the driver of the car, Alanis, who is from Pasadena, is a confirmed member from Tango Blast gang and faces charges of human smuggling.

One passenger, J. Isabel De Nova Bautista, an undocumented migrant from Mexico, was detained and charged with evading and resisting arrest.

Officials say the driver was transporting the undocumented migrants to Houston including two children from Mexico, ages 7 and 9, being sent to California.