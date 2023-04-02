16-year-old in critical condition after falling out of moving Jeep in Kingwood, police say

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old is fighting for his life after falling from a moving car in Kingwood Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers with the Houston Police Department said the teen was riding with four of his juvenile friends in a Jeep without doors when he took off his seatbelt.
He was reportedly holding onto a strap when it broke, causing him to fall out of the moving Jeep onto the pavement, according to Sgt. David Rose.
First responders transported the 16-year-old to the Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Police say no charges have been filed.