Kids selling lemonade get Weird Al Yankovic surprise

Gov. Abbott signs law to let Texas kids have lemonade stands

He made a phone call to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion to inquire about tickets and to his surprise, they donated them! Thank you to the staff @CWMPavilion and Dep. McDonald for going the extra mile! We hope they have the time of their lives!#doesAldrinklemonade pic.twitter.com/TBOKlfAlRG — HCCO Pct. 3 (@HCCOPct3) June 14, 2019

SUMMERWOOD, Texas -- With the help of a Harris County Constable, these kids got their dad a "weird" Father's Day present.Deputy McDonald of the Harris County Constable's Office pulled over to get some newly legal lemonade being sold by some kids in Summerwood.The constable found out the children were raising money to take their dad to see Weird Al Yankovic's concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday.According to HCCO Pct. 3's tweet, Dep. McDonald called The Cynthia Woods Pavilion to inquire about tickets and to his surprise, they donated tickets to the family.