Kids selling lemonade get Weird Al Yankovic surprise

SUMMERWOOD, Texas -- With the help of a Harris County Constable, these kids got their dad a "weird" Father's Day present.

Deputy McDonald of the Harris County Constable's Office pulled over to get some newly legal lemonade being sold by some kids in Summerwood.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes it legal for kids to have lemonade stands without getting shut down
The constable found out the children were raising money to take their dad to see Weird Al Yankovic's concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday.



According to HCCO Pct. 3's tweet, Dep. McDonald called The Cynthia Woods Pavilion to inquire about tickets and to his surprise, they donated tickets to the family.
