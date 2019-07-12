teen shot

'Kids playing with guns' when 15-year-old shot to death: HCSO

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Friday afternoon when his teen friend accidentally discharged a firearm, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to the Water's Edge apartment complex in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress at around 2:35 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, a 17-year-old friend shot the victim at an apartment with several people inside. The shooter was playing with the gun, deputies added.

It's not known who owns the weapon or how the teen got access to it.

The 17-year-old showed up to the hospital where the victim died, according to the sheriff's office.

HCSO is expected to turn over details of the investigation to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, which will determine whether charges apply in the case.



Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springteen shotteen killedharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Teen shot while trying to rob driver pretended to be customer
Delivery man shoots armed teen who tried to rob him: police
4 teens shot at apartment complex in southeast Houston
16-year-old girl shot in stomach when shotgun fell off bed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News