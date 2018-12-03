U.S. & WORLD

Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice

EMBED </>More Videos

Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 3, 2018.

HONOLULU, Hawaii --
A preschool in Hawaii faced a close call when a classroom assistant mistook Pine-Sol for apple juice.

An inspection report says the assistant took the Pine-Sol off a kitchen cart while preparing snacks and filled cups with it.

A classroom teacher smelled the Pine-Sol and stopped students from drinking it.

Emergency crews evaluated three students who took small sips of the cleaning liquid.

"Stunned. Absolutely stunned. My first reaction is wondering why they would store the two in the same part of the building," parent Andrea Ganote said.

The Hawaii Health Department says each year about a dozen people accidentally ingest Pine-Sol, and half of them are children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpre-schoolchildrensafetyHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Prayer from Bush's 1989 inauguration fills National Cathedral
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Details on Monday night 'Tribute to President George H.W. Bush'
Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
President Bush planned funeral details for over a decade
Prayer from Bush's 1989 inauguration fills National Cathedral
Points of Light Foundation founded by President George H.W. Bush
Houston: A Tribute to President George H.W. Bush
Show More
Killer on the run after escaping jail by posing as cellmate
Defense dominates as Texans win 9th straight game
Digital Deal of the Day
Bush 41 quotes: Memorable lines from the former president
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A gracious note for the ages
More News