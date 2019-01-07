KIDNAPPING

Father suspected of staging kidnapping of 8-month-old son accused of foul play

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say the kidnapping of an 8-month-old baby in San Antonio was staged by the baby's father to cover up foul play, KSAT-TV reports.

The San Antonio Police Department released photos of a woman they say drove off in Christopher Davila's car with 8-month-old King Jay Davila in the 300 block of Enrique Barrera on Friday.

The woman, who has been identified as a cousin of Davila's, was also seen driving off in a car with who authorities initially believed was the missing 8-month-old. She has since been arrested on an unrelated charge.

According to authorities, the child was not in the car.

Police said Davila allegedly drove to a convenience store on Friday night and left his car running and the driver's side door unlocked while he went inside the store.

While Davila was in the store, police say a woman was seen on surveillance video getting into his car and driving off.

Soon after, officers said the woman was seen walking down a street with a baby carrier.

Davila, 34, has been booked on a child endangerment charge, but police believe he staged the incident.

Authorities said that anyone with information on King Jay's disappearance may be charged at the conclusion of the investigation if they don't come forward.

